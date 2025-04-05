Assam: 3 Bangladeshis nabbed for illegally entering India, deported

Guwahati, Apr 5 (PTI) Three Bangladesh nationals were apprehended in Assam's Sribhumi district for illegally entering India and were deported to their country on Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The infiltrators were identified as Noorjan Begum, Md Iyat Ali and Md Rakib Shaikh.

"@sribhumipolice continues its crackdown on infiltration, 3 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended. All of them have been promptly pushed back across the border," Sarma posted on X.

Sarma had earlier claimed that over 325 infiltrators from Bangladesh have been apprehended and sent back to the neighbouring country in the last seven months, asserting that his state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since unrest began in the neighbouring country last year.

Assam Police were also maintaining a high alert along the border to ensure that no person enters the state illegally, an official said. PTI DG DG ACD