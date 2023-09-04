Assam: 3 boys drown while bathing in pond in Morigaon

Morigaon (Assam), Sep 4 (PTI) Three boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, police said.

Five boys went to the pond in Dighalipathar area of Dandua village around noon to bathe, they said.

"Three of them drowned, while the fourth one was rescued by the SDRF. The fifth boy managed to come out of the water by himself," an official said.

"The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was called in, and they recovered the three bodies," he said.

The victims were identified as Ranjit Medhi, Pallav Deka and Dwipjyoti Bora, all higher secondary second-year students of Bhurbandha College.

They were residents of Bhurbandha Oguri village, the official said.

The health condition of the rescued boy was stable, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, he said. PTI SSG CORR SSG SOM