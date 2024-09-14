Assam: 3 MLAs among 5 Cong leaders served show cause notices for ‘anti-party’ activities

Guwahati, Sep 14 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Saturday issued show cause notices to five senior party members, including three MLAs and its women wing president, on charges of indulging in anti-party activities during the last Lok Sabha elections.

The disciplinary action committee (DAC) of the party, which issued the notices, has given seven days to the respondents for their replies, a press statement said.

MLAs Abdur Rashid Mondol, Rekibuddin Ahmed and Bharat Chandra Narah are among the five leaders who were asked to reply to the notices.

State Mahila Congress chief Mira Barthakur, who was the party’s candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, and Samsuddin Barlaskar, president of Hailakandi District Congress Committee, have also been issued show cause notices.

Several rounds of discussions, interactions and hearings were held with grassroots-level party workers and leaders about anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections, the statement said.

The DAC received 56 complaints/petitions/allegations from different quarters and contesting candidates.

The committee held consultations with AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh and state party chief Bhupen Kumar Borah about the allegations, who extended full support for a fair and impartial report within the party’s constitution, the statement said.

The whole exercise was aimed at identification of party members who were directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities during the elections, the Congress said.

It is also noted that some Congress members holding responsible positions are speaking, out of turn, in front of electronic media and sharing posts on social media against the party leadership, policies and ideologies.

"These adversely affect party image and create confusion and damage morale of rank and file of party workers,” the statement said.

The DAC, after thorough investigation and careful consideration, decided to issue the show-cause notices for "breach of party discipline and they have been given 7 days to respond", it added.

The recommendation of the DAC for the re-admittance of ex-minister Nilomoni Sen Deka has been forwarded to AICC for its approval.

A status report will be submitted by the panel to All India Congress Committee (AICC) shortly, the statement added. PTI SSG BDC