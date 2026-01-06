Assam: 3-month-old infant dies in fire, 2 injured

Nagaon, Jan 6 (PTI) A three-month-old infant died and two others were injured in a fire in Nagaon district of Assam on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place when the blaze erupted in two houses at No 1 Barghuli village in Kaliabar.

"The fire, which is suspected to have started from the kitchen, completely destroyed the houses," a senior official said.

The three-month-old daughter of Matibur Rahman was burnt alive in the blaze, he said.

"Two more persons were injured in the fire. They are being treated at a hospital and stated to be critical," the official said. PTI TR RBT