Assam: 4 arrested, drugs worth Rs 3 crore seized

Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) Four people have been arrested and drugs valued at around Rs 3 crore seized in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

''Yaba dealers thought Cachar was a safe hideout but @assampolice ensured it was ‘Game Over’ for them. 20,000 tablets seized, 4 arrested & Rs 3 crore ‘loss report’ for the drug mafia,'' Sarma said.

''In Assam, the only thing getting ‘high’ is our commitment to a drug-free future,'' he added.

Yaba tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, and have been banned in India. PTI DG RBT