Assam: 4 Bangladesh nationals apprehended, sent back

Guwahati, Sep 23 (PTI) Four Bangladesh nationals were apprehended for illegally entering the country, and sent back through Assam’s Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

“In yet another successful push back operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, @assampolice managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh the individuals through the Karimganj border,” Sarma posted on X.

Around 100 people have so far been apprehended for illegally entering the country and pushed back to Bangladesh since the turmoil broke out in the neighbouring nation, officials said.

The BSF has intensified vigil along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the northeast following the Bangladesh unrest, they said.

The Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, Director General of Police G P Singh had earlier said. PTI DG RBT