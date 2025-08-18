Assam: 4-day-old infant dies in GMCH, govt forms inquiry panel

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) A four-day-old infant died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on Monday morning after being found hanging from the wires of a medical device inside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

With the newborn's family members alleging negligence against the on-duty staff, the Assam government ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The GMCH authorities are also conducting their probe into the matter.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a thorough inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

He said the probe will be conducted by a three-member committee, comprising additional chief secretary S Sangson, the director of medical education and an AIIMS doctor.

GMCH principal Dr Achyut Baishya said the baby was born in the hospital on Friday and diagnosed with an infection.

"The baby had developed jaundice, which is common in newborns. Accordingly, she was being given photo-therapy at the NICU when the unfortunate incident occurred this morning," he said.

Dr Baishya said the on-duty nurse was inside the glass room in the NICU, preparing milk for the babies as it was feeding time.

"Some of the mothers came to feed their babies, and it was one of them who apparently spotted one infant lying on the floor and the other hanging by the wires of the photo-therapy machine. Doctors and nurses were immediately alerted, but the second infant could not be resuscitated. The infant who was found on the floor was unharmed," the principal said.

He claimed that this was the first such incident of an infant falling off from the cot in the NICU of the GMCH, and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

"The head of department has been instructed to ensure the inquiry is conducted in a thorough manner. Doctors from the paediatric as well as other departments will be carrying out the probe. The role of doctors, nurses, cleaners, and all on duty will be checked. CCTV footage will also be used," he said.

"If negligence is found on the part of anyone, most stringent measures will be taken," he added.

The deceased's father raised allegations of neglect on the part of the NICU staff, leading to the death of his child.

"She was my firstborn. Till yesterday, she was responding to us and today she is no more. My child could not have died of only infection. The GMCH authorities have told me that an inquiry has been ordered," he said.

Another family member said, "It was the negligence of the staff which led to this incident. We will not rest till we get justice."