Assam: 590 former NDFB militants receive rehabilitation grant of Rs 4 lakh each

Kokrajhar, Mar 8 (PTI) Altogether 590 former NDFB militants received one-time rehabilitation grant from the government on Saturday.

The former militants were handed over cheques of Rs 4 lakh each at a function in Kokarjhar town in Assam.

With this, a total of 4,793 former NDFB militants have received the grant.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive member Pramod Boro stressed the importance of completing the assimilation process of the ex-militants.

He said the one-time grant is a crucial step towards ensuring sustainable livelihoods and successful rehabilitation of the ex-NDFB cadres, providing them a path to a dignified future.

The rehabilitation grants were given as part of a peace accord signed by the now-disbanded militant outfit with the government.