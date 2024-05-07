Assam: 63 pc polling in four LS seats till 3 pm

Guwahati, May 7 (PTI) The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, where polling was underway on Tuesday in the third phase, recorded a voter turnout of 63.08 per cent till 3 pm, an election official said.

Dhubri recorded the highest polling percentage of 65.51 per cent, followed by Barpeta (65.20), Kokrajhar (63.64) and Guwahati (57.47) till 3 pm.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

A total 81,49,091 voters, including 41,00,544 men, 40,48,436 women and 111 of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 9,516 polling stations to decide the electoral fate of 47 candidates in the third and final phase of polling in Assam.

Voting was low in the initial hours due to heavy rain but it picked up as the day progressed.

In Guwahati, BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami cast their votes in the early hours. Incumbent MP Queen Oja also cast her vote.

Kokrajhar's Congress candidate Garjen Mushahary and BPF's Kampa Borgyary also exercised their franchise.

State ministers Ranjit Dass and Jayanta Malla Baruah along with Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary also cast their votes. PTI DG ACD