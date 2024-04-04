Assam: 65 nominations filed in five seats for second phase of polls

Guwahati, Mar 14 (PTI) Altogether 65 candidates have filed their nominations for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam that are going to polls in the second phase on April 26, an election official said on Thursday.

As many as 38 candidates filed their nominations on the last day on Thursday.

Polling will be held in Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon, Diphu and Darrang-Udalguri seats in the second phase.

BJP's Lok Sabha candidates Suresh Bora (Nagaon) and Dilip Saikia (Darrang-Udalguri) filed their nomination papers in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In Nagaon, sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi filed his nomination papers along with eight others on Thursday, taking the total number of candidates to 15 in the constituency.

In the Darrang-Udalguri seat, five candidates filed their nomination papers on the last day, taking the total number of nominees in the fray to 11.

Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi, Bodo Peoples' Front's Durga Das Boro, SUCI's Jitendra Chaliha, Republican Party of India's Abul Kasem, Gana Suraksha Party's Swarna Devi and Lalit Pegu of Voters Party International had filed their papers earlier.

In Karimganj, 20 candidates, including Hafez Rashid Choudhury of the Congress, filed their nominations on the final day, taking the total number of nominees to 25 with sitting BJP MP Kripanath Mallah and AIUDF's Sahibul Alam Choudhury having filed their papers earlier.

In Silchar, Rajib Das of Bahujan Maha Party and Independent candidate Ananta Mohan Roy submitted their papers during the day, taking the total number of nominees to eight, including Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP, Surya Kanta Sarkar of Congress and Radheyshyam Biswa of Trinamool Congress.

In Diphu, John Barnard Sangma of Gana Suraksha Party filed his nomination while five others, Joyram Engleng of Congress, Jotson Bey of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and BJP's Amarsing Tisso, had submitted their documents earlier.

The nominations will be scrutinised on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

In the first phase polls on April 19, 35 candidates are in the fray for Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, while the AIUDF has one MP and there is also an Independent parliamentarian from the state. PTI DG DG ACD