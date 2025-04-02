Assam: 69 pc voting in Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls

Guwahati, Apr 2 (PTI) Nearly 69 per cent of 4.46 lakh electors cast their votes in the polling for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) in Assam on Wednesday.

As per the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), an estimated 68.58 per cent of 4,45,586 general electors, including 2,29,394 women and 11 people of third gender, exercised their franchise in 630 polling stations for 33 of 36 constituencies in Goalpara and Kamrup districts.

Polling did not happen in three seats as those were won uncontested by a BJP and two Independent candidates, an official said.

"The voting passed very peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident from any part of the council area," he said.

The polling took place from 7 am to 3 pm, while the counting will be held on April 4, he added.