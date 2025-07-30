Assam: 7 infiltrators 'pushed back' into Bangladesh

Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) Seven alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators were "pushed back" by security forces into the neighbouring country from Assam's Sribhumi district on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Stern action against illegal infiltrators continues. Continuing our crackdown against illegal infiltrators, 7 Bangladesh nationals were pushed back in the wee hours today from Sribhumi," the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma further warned, "Do not try and infiltrate, you will be CAUGHT and PUSHED BACK." On Monday, Assam Police pushed back 20 illegal infiltrators from Sribhumi into Bangladesh.

Sarma had said that Assam is "home for all Indians, not for illegal foreigners trying to alter the state's demography. We will not tolerate illegal immigrants".

He had claimed that more than 377 alleged infiltrators have been pushed back in recent months and that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year.

Assam Police were also maintaining a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, an official said. PTI DG DG ACD