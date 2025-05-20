Assam: 73 'Pakistani agents' arrested post Pahalgam terror attack

Guwahati, May 20 (PTI) Two more people have been apprehended from various parts of Assam for allegedly working as "Pakistani agents", taking the total number of such arrests to 73 after the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sarma said one person each was arrested from Chirang and Hojai districts.

"Like #OperationSindoor, our mission to track and punish Anti-nationals is going on... 73 Pakistani agents are behind bars now," he added.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

After getting bail in the case, Islam was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

On May 2, Sarma had threatened to take stringent action against those who raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. PTI TR BDC