Assam a nerve-centre of technological progress in country: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that this north eastern state has positioned itself as the nerve-centre of technological strides the country is making, whether it be in telecom connectivity or semiconductor production.

He said this has also led to employment generation in the state, ensuring that they can earn their livelihood without leaving their own state.

Sarma was speaking at a programme here to mark the simultaneous launch of BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G Stack across several states by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Odisha.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, BSNL CMD A Robert Jerard Ravi and several other ministers and officials were present on the occasion.

The CM said Modi has been calling to build a self-reliant India through the use of indigenous products in everyday life, and it can be seen in the development of 4G Stack by BSNL.

Sarma said that just as the PM indigenised BSNL’s entire mobile network, he has also launched a large-scale mission to manufacture chips used in computers, mobiles and vehicles within India.

With the Tata Group working on the semiconductor unit at Jagiroad, Assam is rapidly emerging as a major hub of India’s semiconductor sector, the chief minister maintained.

He maintained that whether in data centers or semiconductors, Modi and Scindia have positioned Assam as a nerve centre of technology.

Highlighting Assam’s integration with the 'Swadeshi' network, Sarma said that the development will help the state lead the country in technological self-reliance.

He also said that BSNL would set up data centres in five locations across India, one of which will be established in Guwahati.

Sarma added that construction has already begun on several data centers at the IT Park near Borjhar Airport.

“These centres will create local employment opportunities, allowing educated youth of Assam to work within the state instead of moving to cities like Bengaluru,” he said.

He also mentioned that during the Advantage Assam business summit 2.0, Scindia had promised a 5G lab at Gauhati University, which has now become a reality. PTI SSG NN