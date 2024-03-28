Assam AAP unit alleges police entered party office; police denies charge

Guwahati, Mar 28 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party's Assam unit on Thursday alleged that Guwahati Police came inside its party headquarters in an attempt to "scare" party workers, but police officials denied the allegations and said a small security unit has been stationed outside the building.

Issuing a press release, AAP State Media Coordinator Jayanta Kumar Kalita alleged that a team of police personnel, including women constables, entered the party office at around 10 am and were there for about four hours.

"AAP has filed nominations in two Lok Sabha constituencies in the presence of over 10,000 supporters for both candidates. Within 24 hours, the Assam government sent police to our office and tried to scare the workers," he alleged.

The party termed the police action as "autocratic", the statement said.

When contacted, an official of Dispur Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the AAP state headquarters is located, said that a unit has been stationed in front of the office for the last few days.

"The AAP workers are almost daily holding protests in the locality. That is why we have placed a small unit in front of the premises. However, they did not go inside the office building," he said on condition of anonymity.

AAP has put up candidates from two Lok Sabha seats in Assam -- Sonitpur and Dibrugarh -- out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Both the seats will go for polling in the first phase on April 19. PTI TR TR RG