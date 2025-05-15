Assam academician becomes first Indian to be appointed to Cambridge International's council

Guwahati, May 15 (PTI) Academician Professor Upasana Mahanta has become the first Indian to be appointed to the Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council (SHEAC) constituted by Cambridge International.

She has been inducted into the globally prestigious body, which brings together senior leaders in admissions and enrolment from the world's most renowned universities, a statement issued on Thursday said.

The SHEAC includes members from institutions such as the University of Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, University of Toronto, and Monash University.

This council plays a critical role in shaping how Cambridge qualifications are recognised globally, ensuring their alignment with the dynamic landscape of higher education, the statement said.

Hailing from Sivasagar, Mahanta is dean at O P Jindal Global University and is an alumna of Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of British Columbia in Canada.

She had earlier served as a faculty member at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, and her academic work has focused on law, gender, and social justice. PTI DG ACD