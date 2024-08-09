Assam: Accused escapes from police custody

Kokrajhar, Aug 9 (PTI) A person arrested in connection with a drug case escaped from police custody on Kokrajhar court premises on Friday.

The person, who was arrested from Alamganj Part-9 village in Gauripur police station area of Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday night, was being brought to court for a hearing. According to a police officer, the accused fled through a window after requesting to use the restroom.

Authorities have initiated a search operation to locate and recapture the accused. PTI COR DG DG MNB