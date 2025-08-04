Assam Agriculture University develops purple rice; gets plant variety registered

Jorhat (Assam), Aug 4 (PTI) A high-yielding purple rice variety 'Labanya', developed by Assam Agriculture University (AAU), has been registered under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA), officials said on Monday.

'Labanya' integrates the rich nutritional profile of the traditional black rice, with the adaptability and convenience required for both daily consumption and commercial cultivation, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of AAU, Ranjit Kumar Hout, said.

"AAU is pleased to announce that 'Labanya' has recently been registered under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA). This is a big achievement for the scientists at AAU," he said.

According to an official directive from the office of the Chancellor of AAU, the variety was officially launched for commercialization before its formal registration and notification by the Government of India, only to leverage its commercial potential, the PRO said.

"Accordingly, 'Labanya' was introduced on e-commerce platforms and exclusive commercial rights were granted to a local entrepreneur. The variety has been sold across more than 18 states with over 30 per cent of buyers identified as repeat customers, reflecting strong market demand and consumer satisfaction," he said.

The salient features of the rice are that its yield potential is 4.5–5 tonnes per hectare, as observed in farmers' fields, Hout said. 'Labanya' also has a lower glycemic index, aromatic grains and ease of cooking, thus making it ideal for regular dietary use, he said.

"It has higher head rice recovery (60 per cent) and amylose content (18 per cent), ensuring superior milling and eating quality. It is also rich in antioxidants, flavonoids, essential amino acids and minerals," the PRO said.

Besides, 'Labanya' is suitable for a wide range of value-added products, including bakery items, traditional delicacies and gluten-free flour, he added. "Compared to conventional black rice, which is often limited by low yields (1.5–2 tonnes per hectare) and longer cooking times (approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour) with a sticky texture, the rice addresses these challenges while preserving the health benefits and market appeal of pigmented rice," Hout said. PTI COR TR SB.

