Assam: AIUDF chief Ajmal to analyse crushing defeat in Dhubri

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Accepting the "big blow" in losing his bastion Dhubri by over 10 lakh votes, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said it will take "some time" to analyse the outcome threadbare.

Addressing a press conference here late at night, the three-time MP asserted that the party will make a comeback in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections despite facing a rout in the three Lok Sabha seats that his party had contested.

"It is a big blow. It will take some time to analyse what went wrong. We will find out what happened to the people, because these same people made me MP for three consecutive terms," Ajmal said.

He stressed that the party will do threadbare research on what went wrong in Dhubri along with Nagaon and Karimganj seats.

The Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Assam and a former minister in Tarun Gogoi's cabinet, Rakibul Hussain contested the Lok Sabha election for the first time from Dhubri, a bastion of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Hussain crushed Ajmal by registering a winning margin of 10,12,476 votes. While the Congress leader bagged 14,71,885 votes, the AIUDF chief could pocket only 4,59,409 votes.

The AIUDF leader also stated that a "tsunami" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit India due to the faulty policies of the BJP government.

"The tsunami came against possible Constitution change, 400-plus seats claim, attack on Babri mosque, forcible construction of Ram temple and other issues. Apart from Muslims, Dalits and other marginalised communities voted against the BJP," he added.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam contested in Nagaon and came third by getting 1,37,340 votes. Sahabul Islam Choudhury was in the fray in Karimganj and got only 29,205 votes.

Notwithstanding the poor performance, Ajmal said that the party will rebound in coming years after sorting out its lapses.

"We have 2026 Assembly elections and we will definitely win it. Congress almost vanished after Modi came in 2014, but today the opposition party made a comeback across the country. Around the world, people lose and then they make a comeback," he added.