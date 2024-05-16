Assam: AIUDF issues show-cause notices to two MLAs for 'anti-party activities'

Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Thursday issued show-cause notices to its MLAs Nijam Uddin Choudhury and Suzam Uddin Laskar for their alleged anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

The notices said that both worked for Congress in the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency and uttered that AIUDF would "die" after the election results are declared on June 4.

"You are hereby asked to explain why disciplinary action will not be taken against you. Your reply should reach the undersigned within five days from the receipt of this letter, otherwise, we will be bound to go ex-parte," AIUDF general secretary (admin) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said in the two notices.

Choudhury is the MLA of the Algapur constituency, while Laskar represents Katlicherra in the Assam assembly. PTI TR TR SOM