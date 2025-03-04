Assam: AIUDF MLAs protest in assembly over BJP minister's comment against Bengali-speaking Muslims

Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) Legislators of the opposition AIUDF demonstrated in the Assam assembly on Tuesday, demanding a breach of privilege motion against Health Minister Ashok Singhal for his purported remarks against Bengali-speaking Muslims.
Speaker Biswajit Daimary had to adjourn the House for 20 minutes as the din continued.
AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam sought to move the breach of privilege motion at the end of the Question Hour.
The speaker said that the motion was disallowed as it does not meet the requirements.
Islam said that it was a matter of grave concern for a minister to make remarks against an entire community.
He maintained that Singhal's remarks, made recently at his constituency Dhekiajuli, indicated that Bengali-speaking Muslims, referred to as 'Miyas', would be deprived of benefits of government schemes.
"He has made it publicly clear that he dislikes an entire community. He should be dismissed as a minister, and if he is to continue, he must apologise for his remarks," Islam said.
Daimary said that while he was sympathetic towards the sentiments of the community, the breach of privilege motion cannot be allowed as per rules.
As the AIUDF MLAs persisted on their demand for the motion and created noisy scenes in the House, the speaker adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes. PTI SSG SOM
