Assam: AIUDF to form committee to analyse cause of defeat in LS polls

Guwahati, Jun 7 (PTI) The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will form a fact-finding committee, comprising senior leaders, to analyse the causes of the party's defeat in the three Lok Sabha seats it had contested in Assam.

AIUDF suffered a blow after its president and Dhubri MP for three consecutive terms, Badruddin Ajmal, was trounced by a record margin of over 10 lakh votes by Rakibul Hussain of the Congress.

“We will have to analyse our mistakes and where we went wrong. A fact-finding team will be formed and its members will go to each district to interact with people and find out why they did not vote for us,” party spokesperson Aminul Islam told a press conference here.

The AIUDF had also contested in Nagaon and Karimganj, where its candidates Aminul Islam and Sahabul Islam Choudhury came third.

Asked about contesting in only three constituencies, Islam said, “We did not want the secular votes to be divided, so we contested in only three seats, but the people rejected us and gave the mandate in favour of the Congress''.

He claimed that 78 per cent of the minority votes in this election have gone in favour of the Congress, and Assam is no exception.

“In politics, there is victory and defeat. There have been several occasions when parties have not performed well, but that does not mean they should be written off,” the AIUDF leader said.

“Efforts will be made to rectify the mistakes pointed out by the people, and we will make a new beginning to win back their confidence,” Islam said.

He also said that by-elections are scheduled to be held in five assembly constituencies, and the party's core committee will decide on the strategy regarding the seats that they will contest in these polls. PTI DG RBT