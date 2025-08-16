Assam: AJP leader Jagadish Bhuyan files cybercrime complaint over fake letter

Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) Assam Jatiya Parishad general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan on Saturday filed a complaint with the cybercrime police station here alleging that a fake letter, bearing his false signature and addressed to Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, was circulated on social media to defame him.

In his complaint to the officer-in-charge of police station, Bhuyan said during his visit to Delhi along with a high-level party delegation on August 13, he had met Lok Sabha's leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi to discuss the challenges in implementing the Assam Accord, 40 years after its signing, and to raise these concerns at the national level.

''During this period, a letter was circulated which falsely claimed that I had apologised to Akhil Gogoi for not informing him prior to my meetings with the aforementioned national leaders. The content of this forged letter is defamatory, intended to malign my reputation and discredit me in the eyes of the public'', he said.

Bhuyan also attached the screenshots of the social media posts along with links to the accounts of persons who had posted it.

He also alleged that a person, identifying himself on his social media handles as a media panelist of the Assam BJP, had also posted this forged document on Friday but later deleted it.

''This act of creating and circulating a forged letter constitutes offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita (BNS), 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000'', the AJP leader added.

He urged the cybercrime authorities to investigate the matter urgently, identify the perpetrators, and take appropriate legal action to address this malicious act.

A police official said the complaint is being examined and necessary action will be taken after investigations. PTI DG DG MNB