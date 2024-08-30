Assam allows oil exploration near Hoolock Gibbon habitat, proposal sent to Centre for consideration

Guwahati, Aug 30 (PTI) The Assam government said it has approved an oil exploration project near Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary by the Vedanta group and forwarded the proposal to the Centre for consideration.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the State Board of Wildlife (SBWL) has approved the proposal to check the possibility of oil exploration around 13 km from the sanctuary.

The minister made the remark while replying to a query by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Thursday.

"We have forwarded it to the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) and they will make a final decision. Before the final approval, we will discuss with experts," the minister said.

Saikia criticised the government's decision and said environmentalists have opposed the idea of giving oil exploration permission in and around the forest.

"Earlier, the NGT had asked the Assam government to take action against then PCCF M K Yadava, who permitted diversion of forest land to construct a commando battalion. The Assam government sought forgiveness to the NGT. Will the Assam government violate forest laws and destroy the jungle every time, and then seek forgiveness?" asked the senior Congress leader.

On August 9, the National Green Tribunal expressed "surprise" over diversion of land inside Geleky Reserve Forest to construct a commando battalion of Assam Police violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The Court asked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) what action had been taken against Yadava, who permitted diversion of forest land in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 for making solid constructions to house 800 personnel with arms, ammunition and sophisticated weapons.

The 20.98 sq-km Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Jorhat district is home to India's only ape -- the Hoolock Gibbon. It also houses Northeast's only nocturnal primate – the Bengal slow loris. PTI TR MNB