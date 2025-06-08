Assam: 'Ambubachi Mela' to kickstart in Kamakhya temple from June 22

Guwahati, Jun 8 (PTI) The Assam government is geared up to welcome lakhs of devotees to the Kamakhya temple during the forthcoming ‘Ambubachi Mela’ from June 22-24, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The doors of the temple are usually closed from the intervening night of June 22-23 every year, marking the belief that the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya takes place during the period.

"The Ambubachi Mahayog in 2025 is scheduled from 22-26 June when the sacred Nilachal Hills will host lakhs of devotees, who will descend upon Kamrupa to celebrate Maa Kamakhya's divine femininity," Sarma said in a post on X.

The state government is working across different avenues in coordination with 24 departments to ensure smooth conduct of the event, he said.

Sarma said camps are being set up to accommodate around 20,000 devotees coming to the ‘Ambubachi Mela’.

There will be separate camps for police personnel and these will be functional from June 20.

The administration is also setting up camps for medical families with doctors and medicines, while there will be sufficient ferries in the Brahmaputra that flows just below the Nilachal Hills, Sarma said.

During the ‘Ambubachi Mela’, no VIP or VVIP movement will be allowed at the Kamakhya temple, and there will be prohibition on visitors' entry from 8:30 pm of June 23, he said.

The ‘Ambubachi Mela’ is held on the temple premises and is a major tourist event in the state.

Besides police personnel, volunteers, private security guards and others will also be engaged for the event. PTI TR RBT