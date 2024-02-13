Assam: Amendment bills to do away with village councils in three autonomous councils

Guwahati, Feb 13 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday introduced three bills in the state assembly to bring amendments to three autonomous councils to remove the provision of village council from these areas.

All the bills were laid by Tribal Affairs (Plain) Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The Mising Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposes amendment of the original Act of 1995 to remove the provisions of village council.

"Due to the presence of a functioning Panchayati Raj System at the grassroots level, another similar organisation in the name of village councils under the Act is not required," it was stated in the 'objects and reasons' of the Bill.

Similar changes have also been proposed in the other two legislations – 'The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024' and 'The Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024'. PTI SSG SSG ACD