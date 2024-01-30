Assam among top five states in NEP implementation: Governor

Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) Assam is among the top five states in the country in the progress of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting of NEP implementation in higher education institutions, he said some challenges were still there in enforcing it completely and work was on to overcome those.

"Assam is among the top five states so far as progress in implementing the policy is concerned. We have invited the vice-chancellors today to ask them about the problems being faced in enforcing the NEP," he said.

Kataria said this was the third review meeting, and experts have been invited to guide the government.

Advertisment

"Some challenges are there, especially low enrolment rates," the governor said, adding that the reasons are being looked into.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concerns over the 'stagnant' gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education in the last 10 years as the recent All India Survey on Higher Education has revealed.

The GER is stuck in the 17-18 per cent range despite massive investments in the higher education system in the last decade, he said, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Advertisment

Sarma indicated exploring the possibility of introducing a new system of scholarship for higher education.

The CM urged the officials and heads of higher education institutions to work on a uniform academic calendar and root out ills like nepotism and favouritism, the statement added.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu told reporters after the meeting, "There are various milestones under NEP to be achieved till 2035. Periodic reviews are done to assess the progress and this was one such meeting." Along with state and central government stakeholders, authorities of private universities attended the review meeting, he added.

Pegu said various aspects of NEP such as ensuring the employability of pass-outs and encouraging entrepreneurship are being worked on. PTI SSG SOM