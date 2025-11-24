Assam and UP governors discuss strengthening inter-state cooperation

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday met his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow and held discussions on strengthening inter-state cooperation and promoting the exchange of best practices between the two states.

Both the governors also discussed effective implementation of the National Education Policy, the advancement of dairy development initiatives, and the strengthening of the fisheries sector, an official release said.

They also explored ways to enhance administrative coordination and deepen collaboration.

Acharya hoped that the discussions would prove beneficial in promoting innovation, encouraging mutual learning, and further enhancing cooperation between the two states.

He emphasised that such exchanges would play a vital role in accelerating progress and ensuring inclusive growth across sectors that directly impact communities and livelihoods, the release added. PTI DG DG MNB