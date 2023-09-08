Assam: AOC-in-C reviews operational preparedness of Jorhat base

Jorhat (Assam), Sep 8 (PTI) Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness status of Jorhat base.

He also inspected various vital installations and formations, besides being briefed on other infrastructure works, a defence release said.

On arrival, he was received by Air Commodore Bhuvan Mathur, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jorhat, and Air Commodore Sunil Agrawal, Air Officer Commanding, 5 Air Force Hospital.

The AOC-in-C was briefed about the operational preparedness status of the base along with other related ongoing infrastructure development works.

While interacting with station personnel, Air Marshal Dhankar acknowledged their diligence and dedication towards safeguarding national interests, the release said.

He exhorted all personnel to remain physically fit and mentally agile to undertake all tasks in service to the nation.

The AOC-in-C also inaugurated the new ICU and OT Centre at 5 Air Force Hospital. PTI SSG NN