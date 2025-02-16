Assam appoints 564 civil servants

Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 564 successful candidates of the 2023 Combined Competitive Examination.

The examination, organised by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), was conducted for recruitment in Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service and allied services.

At an official event held here, Sarma also conferred the appointment letter for Deputy Superintendent of Police to Arjuna awardee and Olympian archer Jayanta Talukdar.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister underscored the imperative of transparent recruitment, efficient governance and a dynamic administration in fostering public trust.

He asserted that good governance is the cornerstone of a robust administrative framework, cautioning that its absence invariably leads to social instability and an erosion of confidence in the system.