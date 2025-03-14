Assam appoints office bearers of new Directorate of Prosecution

Guwahati, Mar 14 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday appointed the office bearers of its newly established Directorate of Prosecution, which will assist the state’s law enforcement and judiciary.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a notification regarding the appointment of the director and three deputy directors for the establishment with immediate effect.

"We are one of the first states to have a dedicated prosecution cadre to assist law enforcement & judiciary to build an impartial and efficient justice delivery mechanism," he said in a post on X.

According to the notification, the government appointed Makhan Phukan as the Director of Prosecution for a period of four months.

Along with him, the state government also appointed Dhanesh Das, Santanu Bhattacharyya and Manash Haloi as the Deputy Directors of Prosecution, said the order of the Home and Political Department.

In December 2022, the Assam government had decided to set up a Directorate of Prosecution, and create a separate cadre for the public prosecutors like many other public services wings, making them its employees.

Sarma had then said the government lost many cases in the lower courts, and there was no analysis of the defeat as well as review of the public prosecutors' (PPs) performances. PTI TR RBT