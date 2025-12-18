Assam asks 15 'declared foreigners' to leave India by Dec 19

Guwahati, Dec 18 (PTI) The Nagaon district administration of Assam has asked 15 people declared as foreigners by a tribunal to leave the state and India by Friday, according to an official order.

The 15, including six women, came from Bangladesh and have been living in India illegally, a Foreigner's Tribunal has ruled.

In a directive issued on December 17, Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sarma asked them to leave the country within 24 hours of receiving the order. It was handed over to them on Thursday, an official said.

The tribunal had declared them as 'foreigners' from Bangladesh at different points of time.

The order stated that the declared foreigners should ''remove themselves from the territory of Assam, India within 24 hours of receiving the order via the Dhubri/Sribhumi/South Salmara-Mankachar route''.

In the event of any default in complying with this order, the ''government would be compelled to take appropriate action to remove you from the territory of state of Assam, India'', it stated.

The 15 people are identified as Anowara Begum, Asha Khatun, Hussain Ali, Rahim Sheikh, Burek Ali, Idris Ali, Nazrul Islam, Jahara Khatun, Abdul Aziz, Aheda Khatun, Azufa Khatun, Fazila Khatun, Rustom Ali, Anowar Khan and Taher Ali.