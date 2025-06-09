Assam Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amidst ruckus by opposition members

Guwahati, Jun 9 (PTI) The Assam Assembly's special day-long session on Monday, convened to recommend renaming Dibrugarh airport after Bhupen Hazarika, was adjourned for 30 minutes almost immediately after the government resolution for the purpose was moved, as opposition members created a ruckus over the issue of foreigners.

Transport Minister Jogen Mohan moved the government resolution seeking to adopt a unanimous recommendation to the central government to rename the airport at Dibrugarh as ‘Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika Airport.’ The state cabinet had earlier decided to rename it after Hazarika as part of his birth centenary celebrations.

Mohan had moved the resolution amidst noisy scenes by the opposition Congress and AIUDF over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's reply on foreigner identification and deportation issue.

Legislators from both Congress and AIUDF stormed the Well of the House in protest as Mohan read out the resolution at the instruction of Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Congress MLAs immediately returned to their seats, but the AIUDF legislators squatted on the floor.

As the ruckus continued, Daimary adjourned proceedings for 30 minutes.