Assam assembly adjourned sine die

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) The 15th Assam Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday, after passing the interim budget for 2026-27.

Before announcing the end of the four-day budget session, Biswajit Daimary spoke about his experience as Speaker, and thanked every member for their cooperation over the last five years.

"When the CM proposed the post to me, I initially turned it down due to my inexperience. But, he insisted that my long experience as a Rajya Sabha member would be helpful, and I finally agreed," he told the House in his valedictory remarks.

Daimary was an MLA for one term from 2001 to 2006, but lost the subsequent election after five years.

"I became the 21st Speaker of Assam Assembly on 21st May in 2021, which was the 21st century. The number 21 was, in a way, attached to me. This was a unique feat in my case," he said with a smile.

Assembly elections are due in Assam in a few months.

Replying to the discussion on the governor's address to the assembly earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered his best wishes to all the MLAs for the upcoming elections.

"In this House, I have completed 25 years as an MLA. I was first elected to the Assam assembly in 2001. In 1996, I contested from the Jalukbari seat, but I lost," he said.

Sarma said his government tried to bring in change and development in the last five years despite limitations.

He also highlighted the achievements of the second BJP-led government in Assam and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation in all spheres.

MLAs from all parties – ruling and opposition – spoke on the last day of the 15th assembly. PTI TR RBT