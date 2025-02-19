Assam Assembly adjourned thrice; ruling, opposition members create noisy scenes

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Assam Assembly was adjourned thrice on Wednesday when both the ruling and opposition members demanded discussions on various issues by suspending other routine businesses of the day.

The opposition brought four adjournment motions, while the treasury bench sought a discussion on a recent report on APSC cash-for-job scam.

The adjournment motions were on coal mine tragedy of Umrangso by the Congress, coal and other syndicate by CPI (M), alleged torture of Indian citizens in a detention centre by AIUDF and the cash-for-job scam in Assam Public Service Commission by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi.

As soon as the Question Hour was over, both sides trooped into the well of the House and pressed for their demands.

In a rare instance, the ruling alliance led by BJP raised slogans and clapped inside the well while asking the Speaker to allow a discussion on the report of the one-man Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission on the APSC scam.

Although the entire opposition was demanding that the Speaker accept their four notices, AIUDF displayed placards demanding justice for people allegedly tortured in the name of being foreigners and kept at a detention centre.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected all the five demands and said, "You can raise the topics through other devices. Please go back and raise the issue from your seats." However, nobody accepted his request and continued sloganeering inside the well.

The Speaker then adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

When the House resumed, the chaos continued and the same situation prevailed.

"We have a discussion on the governor's speech. There is no scope for any other discussion today. It's Zero Hour now, so please allow the House to function," Daimary said.

With nobody paying heed to his appeal, the Speaker adjourned the House for the second time for 10 minutes.

As soon as the House assembled, the same noisy situation continued with both ruling and the opposition shouting from the well.

The Speaker for the third time adjourned the House for 20 minutes.

When the assembly resumed, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is ready to discuss all the four issues.

"We have no problem in discussing the subjects. This budget session will continue for one month. So, I request the Speaker to give time on any day to discuss these issues," he added.

Following this, both sides pacified and normal business started thereafter.