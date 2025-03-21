Assam Assembly adjourned twice as opposition raises corruption charges against minister

Guwahati, Mar 21 (PTI) The Assam Assembly was adjourned twice on Friday after opposition parties created uproarious scenes demanding an enquiry by a House Committee into corruption allegations against minister Ashok Singhal.

Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress had sought to bring an adjournment motion to discuss the allegations against Singhal who is the health and family welfare and irrigation minister.

He alleged that large-scale corruption was reported in the irrigation department and under the urban affairs department, a portfolio previously held by the same minister.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said the adjournment motion cannot be allowed as discussion on the Finance Bill was scheduled for the day.

The matter is important but it can be discussed under other provisions in the House, he said.

Saikia urged the Speaker to form a House Committee to enquire into the allegations, to which Daimary said he would look into it.

The Congress continued to press for its demand for the House Committee and walked into the Well of the House, raising slogans and displaying placards.

AIUDF members as well as the lone CPI(M) legislator and an Independent MLA also joined the Congress, demanding formation of a House Committee to look into the charges against the minister.

The speaker conducted business for some time but as the ruckus continued, he adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

When the House re-assembled, the opposition parties continued to create similar scenes, leading to another adjournment of five minutes.

As the House met again, Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi once again raised the issue and asked Deputy Speaker Numol Momin, who was now chairing the proceedings, whether the House Committee will be formed or not.

Momin asked Gogoi to read the rules and procedures for conduct of business in the House before raising any demand and suspended the Independent MLA for 10 minutes. PTI SSG NN