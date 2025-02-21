Assam Assembly adjourned twice in 30 minutes over attack on Cong MP

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes over the attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in Nagaon district.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the House twice within the first 30 minutes as the opposition Congress MLAs created noisy scenes after their adjournment motion to discuss the matter was disallowed.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of Congress raised the demand for adjournment motion as soon as the House assembled at 9.30 am.

He maintained that the chief minister's reply on the matter in the Assembly did not show any repentance or apologise for the attack on Hussain.

Hussain, the Dhubri MP and his personal security officers (PSOs) were attacked by unidentified persons at Rupohihat in Nagaon district on Thursday.

The Congress MP was on his way to attend a meeting of party workers at Gunomari village under Rupohi police station on a two-wheeler when he was attacked with cricket bats by a group of people who had their faces covered with black cloth and were shouting slogans against the MP, police said.

The DGP said later that the MP was unhurt but his two PSOs have received minor injuries and are being provided with necessary treatment.

Speaker Daimary said the adjournment motion can not be allowed as discussion on finance bill was scheduled for the day.

Minister Pijush Hazarika, responding to Saikia's allegation of the government not acting against the culprit, claimed that the attackers have been identified and action is being initiated.

Unsatisfied with the response, the Congress legislators stormed into the Well of the House and created noisy scenes.

The BJP legislators also shouted back at the opposition MLAs, claiming that attacks on their leaders happened during Congress regime but no action was taken.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

As soon as it reassembled, Congress legislators once again stormed into the Well and demanded discussion on the issue.

As the noisy scenes continued, Daimary adjourned proceedings for another five minutes. PTI SSG RG