Assam Assembly adjourned twice over attack on Cong MP, state govt to issue statement after probe

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes over the attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in Nagaon district, leading to two adjournments.

The opposition Congress, which created noisy scenes in the House demanding adjournment of proceedings to discuss the issue, relented after the government assured of a thorough probe into the attack.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia raised the demand for adjournment motion as soon as the House assembled at 9.30 am.

He maintained that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma did not condemn the assault on Hussain in his reply on the matter in the assembly.

Hussain, the Dhubri MP, his son Tanzil and his personal security officers (PSOs) were attacked by unidentified persons at Rupohihat in Nagaon district on Thursday.

The Congress MP was on his way to attend a meeting of party workers at Gunomari village on a two-wheeler when he was attacked with cricket bats by a group of people, who had their faces covered with black cloth, and were shouting slogans against the MP, police said.

The DGP later said that the MP and Tanzil were unhurt, but the two PSOs suffered minor injuries and were undergoing treatment.

Speaker Daimary said the adjournment motion cannot be allowed, as discussion on the finance bill was scheduled for the day.

Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, responding in absence of the CM and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the House to Saikia's allegation of government inaction, said the attackers have been identified and action is being initiated.

Unsatisfied with the response, the Congress legislators stormed into the well of the House and created noisy scenes.

The BJP legislators present in the assembly claimed that attacks on the party’s leaders took place during the Congress regime, but no action was taken.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

Soon after it reassembled, Congress legislators once again stormed into the well and demanded discussion on the issue.

Daimary then adjourned proceedings for another five minutes.

When the House met after the second adjournment, LoP Saikia demanded a statement from the state government that the culprits will be caught and such incidents will not recur.

“We want a message to go from here that democracy will be protected. We want to know whether all culprits have been identified, whether the DGP or other top officials have visited the site, and why no additional security deployment was made for the MP’s meeting,” Saikia said.

He also submitted records of chat messages purportedly pointing to security lapse on part of the officer in-charge of Rupohihat police station, and demanded disciplinary action against him.

Responding to this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “The CM has mentioned about the attack during his reply to the motion of thanks on the governor’s speech yesterday. Our government never supports such incidents and the CM, who is out of state today, will not allow its recurrence.” Patowary said investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those behind the attack, including any government official for any lapse.

"We will issue a statement in the assembly after the investigation is complete," he added.