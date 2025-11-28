Assam Assembly okays formation of council for Karbis living outside autonomous body

Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Friday passed a legislation for setting up a welfare council for people of Karbi tribe residing outside the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council area.

Minister for Tribal Affairs (Plain) Ranoj Pegu moved ‘The Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council Bill, 2025’ for consent, which was passed by a voice vote.

It will lead to the formation of a welfare council for Karbi people who do not live within the autonomous council area under Sixth Schedule for the tribe.

Seven other amendment bills pertaining to Mising, Rabha Hasong, Tiwa, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Deori autonomous councils and Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council were also moved by Pegu.

All the bills passed through voice vote deals with inserting new sub-clauses for enforcing financial discipline, strengthening transparency and accountability.

Two more amendment bills, Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by minister for Social Justice and Empowerment department Pijush Hazarika were also passed by the House by voice vote.