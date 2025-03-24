Assam Assembly passes amendment allowing transport of cattle by authorised persons

Guwahati, Mar 24 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Monday passed an amendment to The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, allowing authorised persons to transport cattle.

Previously, only registered agencies or farms were permitted to transport cattle.

The Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was introduced in the House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also oversees the Home and Political departments.

Although some opposition members from AIUDF proposed amendments, the Bill was passed without incorporating any changes.

According to the 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' of the Act, the new law will permit any person along with an agency or farm, registered under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of Assam, to transport cattle for bona fide agricultural or animal husbandry purposes or trade.

This will make the Act in line with an order passed by Gauhati High Court on December 3, 2024, in case no. WP(C)/2495/2022, in which the state government was among the respondents, it added.

Consumption of beef is not illegal in Assam, but The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, bans cattle slaughter and sale of beef in areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in a majority and in areas within a five-km radius of a temple or satra (Vaishnavite monastery). PTI TR TR MNB