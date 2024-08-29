Assam Assembly passes Bill making Manipuri associate official language in four districts

Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill making Manipuri as the associate official language in three districts of Barak valley and in Hojai, located in the central part of the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika had on August 22 tabled The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also looks after the home and political department.

During discussion on the Bill, Sarma said, "For a long time, Manipuri people have been demanding this status. Today is a historic day." In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, he said a substantial number of people living in Barak valley and other parts of the state speak Manipuri and there have been persistent demands to officially recognise their language.

"The proposed amendment will allow Manipuri to be used as an Associate Official Language for all or any of the official purposes as are specified in the Schedule-II, in four districts of the state, namely, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Hojai," Sarma said.

The Bill proposed to insert a new section 5B in the Assam Official Language Act, 1960 to recognise Manipuri language in the four districts. PTI TR TR MNB