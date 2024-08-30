Assam Assembly passes land, vehicle taxation bills on last day of session

Guwahati, Aug 30 (PTI) The Assam Assembly passed amendments to two land-related laws, including one dealing with reclassification of agricultural land, on the last day of the Autumn session on Friday.

Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan moved both the bills for consideration and passing in the House.

'The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2024' deals with transfer of 'special land' (mainly allotted for tea cultivation) for use of other purposes at payment of a premium.

Mohan maintained that the amendments were meant to ease the problems in granting rights to people settled on tea garden land for decades now.

"The people will have to pay a premium for the land as government land can't be given away for free," he said.

Mohan said another key addition through the amendment bill is that people will be allowed to sell the land to a third party, if they so desire, immediately after the plot is converted to revenue land, doing away with a waiting period as required in the original Act.

Taking part in its discussion, Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah maintained that a provision of imposing a fine and/or imprisonment for transfer of special land for non-tea growing purposes without official approval was an instance of 'double punishment' for the same breach.

"The government will take away the land from the person who transfers it without approval. Again, jail term and/ or fine for the same reason will tantamount to double punishment," he claimed, though the minister rejected his assertion and said both the provisions will be applicable.

Another Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed maintained that a premium should not be charged for the land that was transferred with official approval, which was also rejected by the minister.

The House also passed 'The Assam Agricultural Land (Regulation of Reclassification and Transfer for Non-Agricultural Purpose) (Amendment) Bill, 2024', also moved by Mohan.

Narah, participating in the discussion, urged for waiver of premium for setting up of 'minor industry' in reclassified agricultural land.

"Premium can be charged for medium or major industries. But for minor industries, it should be waived. Also, there should be timeframe for disposal of applications made for reclassification of agricultural land," the senior Congress MLA said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said the premium, even if a minimum amount, has to be charged to ensure that no one tries to hold on to more land than permitted in the name of setting up minor industries.

He also added that time-bound disposal of applications will be ensured in pursuance of the government's ease of doing business policy.

Narah claimed ambiguity in the provision that agricultural land that is notified as commercial will be reclassified as 'agricultural' if no industry is set up within three years.

AIUDF's Aminul Islam also pointed out that the amendment bill does not allow continuation of agricultural activities in the land if it is reclassified as commercial land.

Mohan, responding to these, maintained that provisions in the original Act will be applicable in such instances, which allowed agricultural activities in reclassified land also.

The House also passed 'The Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024'.

'The Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2024' was also passed, with Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta maintaining that it has been brought not to increase taxes but it will also help vehicle owners, especially of small passenger commercial vehicles. PTI SSG NN