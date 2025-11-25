Assam Assembly suspends two oppn members on breach of privilege

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Two opposition MLAs in Assam Assembly were suspended on Tuesday for the remaining period of the ongoing winter session on the recommendation of the Privilege Committee report for mistreatment towards Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary placed a resolution on the basis of the report of the Privilege Committee, which suggested suspension of Congress MLA Nurul Huda and Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was suspended from Congress earlier.

"The Privilege Committee found that Huda had attacked Momin, while Ahmed had used unparliamentary words against the Deputy Speaker. Accordingly, it recommended suspension of the two members for the remaining period of the winter session," the minister said.

The five-day winter session began on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Saturday.

Patowary then placed the resolution for passage. The House passed the motion although the Congress opposed it.

"There were many CCTVs in the corridor. We had sought video evidence of the attack, but nothing was provided to us. We do not accept this report," Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said.

Huda did nothing wrong, and he was only protesting with other MLAs in the corridor, he added.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said the Privilege Committee has already submitted its report, and there is no point in questioning its findings.

In March, the ruling alliance had alleged that Momin was attacked by Huda just outside the House in the corridors of the Assembly building while the opposition parties were protesting over an issue. Huda and Congress had denied the allegation.

In the same month, Ahmed had used an insulting term, which was later expunged, while discussing an issue in the House. PTI TR TR RG