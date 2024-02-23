Assam Assembly: Two oppn MLAs suspended during discussion on Edu Dept

Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) Two opposition MLAs of Assam Assembly were briefly suspended on Friday as they did not listen to the Speaker's ruling and continued to raise issues regarding anomalies in the Education Department.

Congress Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was suspended during Calling Attention highlighted "severe irregularities" in the recently held school evaluation system 'Gunotsav'.

Referring to a newspaper report, he slammed the government and said that a chowkidar impersonated as a school teacher at Mandia in Barpeta district.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu replied to Ahmed's queries, but the opposition member was not happy with the explanation.

After Pegu's reply, Ahmed continued to criticise the Education Department and asked for accountability.

However, Speaker Biswajit Daimary repeatedly asked the opposition member to sit down as the minister already replied and there is no provision of supplementary questioning in Calling Attention.

When Ahmed did not obey the ruling and continued to raise objections to the minister's reply, Daimary suspended the member.

AIUDF MLA Ashraful Ahmed protested the Speaker's order and asked why Ahmed has been suspended while he was raising a "very important" issue affecting the education system of the state.

"Who are you to argue with me? You are also suspended," Daimary said.

House Marshals came towards the seats of the two suspended MLAs who were escorted out of the hall.

The Speaker allowed both Ahmed and Hussain to attend the House as soon as the Calling Attention was over within 10 minutes. PTI TR RG