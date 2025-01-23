Assam Assembly's budget session to start from Feb 17

Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) The Assam Assembly’s budget session will be held from February 17 to March 25, an official said on Thursday.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the session's inaugural day will take place in Kokrajhar, the official added. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will deliver the opening address.

Following a one-day break, the rest of the session will be held at the Assam Assembly complex here from February 19.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for 2025-26 financial year on March 10.

A host of bills, reports and resolutions are likely to be tabled during the session, the official added. PTI TR TR MNB