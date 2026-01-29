Guwahati, Jan 29 (PTI) The last session of the current Assam assembly will begin from February 16 to table the vote-on-account budget of the state government before the elections, an official notification said on Thursday.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in an order said the House will assemble at 9:30 am on February 16 for the session.

A senior official of the Assam assembly told PTI that the session will continue for four days.

"A vote-on-account budget will be tabled during these four days. The detailed programme has not been finalised yet, as the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has not met so far," he said.

The elections to 126 assembly constituencies are likely to take place in March-April this year.

At present, the ruling BJP's strength in the assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven and BPF has three members.

In the opposition camp, the Congress' strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members and the CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator, too. PTI TR RBT