Assam begins fortnight-long women's health initiative, to hold 14,690 camps

Guwahati, Sep 17 (PTI) The Assam government will organise 14,690 health camps across the state over the next fortnight to boost women's health, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

''Today, on Adarniya @narendramodi Ji's birthday, Assam joins the nationwide effort to boost women's health through the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Yojana' through which we will organise 14,690 health camps in the coming fortnight across Assam to assess for key health parameters and ensure early detection of illnesses," Sarma posted on 'X'.

Launching the programme from Bongaigaon, Sarma said, "Ensuring the health, dignity and empowerment of women is our firm commitment. Under Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s leadership and synchronising with his birthday, Assam launched 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' with 4,297 health camps across the State today''.

A total of 14,690 camps will be organised in all 35 districts of the state from September 17 to October 2, he added.

''On the 75th birthday of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, Assam joins the nation in observing 'Sewa Saptah', a heartfelt tribute to his vision of Seva Parmo Dharma'', Sarma posted.

Health camps, plantation drives, blood donation and welfare initiatives will be organised by the state government on the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to service and compassion, he added.

As part of Sewa Saptah, the Assam State Blood Transfusion Council has organised 75 blood donation camps across the state.

The state government will also organise mega health camps for children in all assembly constituencies, plant more than 30 lakh saplings in 20,000 educational institutions and other facilities across the state, young writers to be honoured with Rs 25,000 each, assistance to tuberculosis patients, distribution of land pattas to religious institutions and the launch of the third edition of the Orunodoi scheme for 38 lakh women during the week till September 25, the CM said.

Earlier in the day, the CM wished Modi on his 75th birthday and said the state joins the nation in celebrating 'Seva Saptah' as a tribute to his vision.

Sarma said under his leadership, Assam has touched many milestones and was scaling new heights every day.

