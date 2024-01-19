Assam: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes with boat ride to Majuli

Jorhat, Jan 19 (PTI) The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on Friday morning in Assam as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with his party colleagues set sail for Majuli, the world's largest inhabited island.

Several boats took them from Nimatighat in Jorhat district to Aphalamukh Ghat in Majuli district, with special ferries transporting some of the vehicles across the Brahmaputra.

Gandhi was accompanied by several top leaders of the party, including general secretary Jairam Ramesh, state president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia.

After reaching Aphalamukh Ghat, Gandhi will travel to Kamalabari Chariali where he will visit the Auniati Satra, a prominent Vaishnavite site.

Passing through Garmur, the Yatra will take its morning break at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Jengraimukh. Ramesh and party MP Gaurav Gogoi are scheduled to address a press conference there.

The march will then proceed to Dhakuakhana in North Lakhimpur district by bus, with Gandhi scheduled to address a public meeting at Gogamukh in the evening.

The Yatra will halt at Gogamukh Colony ground for the night, as per the schedule shared by the party.

The Yatra, led by Gandhi, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 or 21 in Mumbai.

It is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states. In Assam, it will continue till January 25, travelling 833 km across 17 districts. PTI SSG SOM