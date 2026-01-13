Assam: Bhupen Hazarika's brother and noted singer Samar Hazarika dies

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Eminent Assamese composer Samar Hazarika, the youngest brother of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, died here on Tuesday after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 75 and is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

The singer died at his Nizarapar residence, where the entire Hazarika family lived in separate houses atop a hillock.

Samar Hazarika was ailing for some time and recently released from hospital.

He was the youngest of the 10 siblings, and had sung and composed music for radio, albums and films.

He played a prominent role in taking forward the family's rich musical legacy, particularly that of his Bharat Ratna awardee eldest brother, with songs of humanity and universal brotherhood.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was anguished at the passing away of Samar Hazarika.

''His soulful voice lit up every occasion and he made indelible contributions to Assam's cultural scenario. He also carried forward the rich legacy of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika and extensively contributed in our efforts to celebrate his birth centenary,'' he said in a post on X.

''With his passing away, Assam has lost another golden voice. My thoughts and prayers with his family and admirers in this hour of grief,'' Sarma said .

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal offered his prayers for the departed, and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

''The news of the eminent singer's death on the day of Uruka (Magh Bihu feasting day) is very painful. He had captured the heart and soul of people with his mellifluous voice,'' Sonowal said.

His contribution to Assamese music will be eternal and always remembered, the minister added.