Assam BJP ahead of all other state units in achieving membership target: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) The Assam BJP is ahead of the party's other state units in achieving membership targets with 53 lakh people already enrolled, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting to review the membership exercise at the state BJP headquarters here, he said the entire drive was being conducted online, with physical form fill-up kept for a later stage.

"So far, 53 lakh members have already registered. With regards to fulfilling the target for membership set for different states, we have achieved 85 per cent of our target already and are at the top position," he said.

The membership target is set at 75 per cent of the total votes polled by the BJP in a particular state in this year's Lok Sabha elections, he added.

The party, which had bagged nine out of 14 seats in Assam, had polled over 63.25 lakh votes.

Sarma said the Assam unit had set a target of enrolling 40,000 members in each of the 126 assembly constituencies, and it has already been achieved in 71 constituencies.

"By October 9, we are hopeful that we will be able to cross 40,000 members in over 90 constituencies," he added.

He said Dibrugarh district has made the highest enrolment till date, while his Jalukbari constituency is the only one to cross the 1 lakh membership mark.

The enrolment figures have been low in Kokrajhar and Dhubri Lok Sabha constituencies, Sarma said.

It has also been slow in parts of the Diphu Lok Sabha seat, he said, attributing it to low mobile network coverage.

"To touch 53 lakh members already from 18 lakh last year is a big achievement. It has been possible due to our leaders and the team," the chief minister said.

He said the physical membership drive will be initiated after the end of the online exercise on October 9 in parts where mobile network coverage is low. PTI SSG SSG SOM